Assam: 2 Schoolchildren Killed In Accident In Tinsukia's Kakopathar

In a shocking incident, two minor students were killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler in Assam's Tinsukia on Sunday.
Initial reports stated that the incident took place in the Maithong village which falls under the Kakopathar tehsil of Assam's Tinsukia today.
The deceased minors were aged 18 and 13 years old. Another student, aged 18 years, sustained serious injuries in the same incident.
Onlookers said that the children were on their bicycles when a speeding motorcycle with registration number AS 23 AG 1659, came out of nowhere and hit them resulting in the accident.
Further details are awaited.