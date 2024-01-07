Days After Dergaon Accident, Speeding Car Hits Divider, Turns Turtle

Days after a massive head-on collision claimed 12 lives in Assam's Dergaon, a speeding vehicle on Sunday turned upside down after crashing into the divider on the highway. Two people, present in the car at the time of the accident, miraculously escaped with minor injuries in the incident.
Preliminary reports suggested that the accident took place earlier in the day at Bonbagisa which falls under the Dergaon Police Station in the Golaghat district of Assam.
According to the reports, the vehicle, identified as a Bolero having registration number AS 01 EE 5267 collided with the divider on the middle of the road after the driver lost control of the steering wheel due to overspeeding.
There were two people inside the car at the time of the accident. They were coming from Guwahati when the driver suddenly lost control and rammed the car into the divider on national highway 37 near Dergaon.
The speeding vehicle then turned upside down after hitting the divider. There were items of various types inside the vehicle which were destroyed as a result.
The locals helped the passengers to come out after which they were assisted by the police. The driver of the car identified himself as Abhinash Patil. He said that they were headed towards Majuli when he lost control of the steering wheel.
"I saw the car from behind after it hit the divider. The driver was speeding. After the car hit the divider, it turned upside down with a loud crash. There were two people inside. They were assisted by the police," said an eyewitness to the incident.
The passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby infirmary for preliminary medical assistance.
It may be noted that today's accident comes just three days after the tragic accident at Balijan near Dergaon when a bus carrying a group of picnic-goers collided head-on with a coal-laden truck coming from the opposite direction.
As a result of the accident, 10 people were killed on the spot, while two others died before reaching the hospital. Many others were injured in the accident that took place three days into the new year on January 3.