Assam: 2 Women, Minor Girl Injured as Fire Breaks Out at Noodle Factory

The incident was reported from Talap Bali Baazar locality wherein the minor and two young girls sustained grievous burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Following the incident, the trio was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for medical attention.

Fortunately, locals and fire tenders were able to successfully douse the fire before it could further spread to other properties.

Local police also reached the scene to take stock the situation.

Earlier yesterday night, a massive fire gutted as many as seven business establishments in Assam’s Hojai district.

It is estimated that properties worth crores of rupees has been destroyed in the massive inferno.

Five fire tenders from Hojai, Dabaka and Lanka fire services reached the spot after being informed about the incident. The fire fighting personnel along with the collaboration of the police managed to douse the massive fire.

Noo injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.