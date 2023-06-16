Assam: 3 Tinsukia DC Office Employees Arrested For Promising Jobs For Cash

As many as three employees of the Tinsukia district commissioner’s office were arrested, several reports emerged on Thursday night.
As per initial reports, the arrests were made amid a crackdown on middlemen making fake claims of offering jobs and looting innocent people.
Officials informed that those arrested were identified as Deepak Thapa, Pradeep Tantiya and Anil Moran. They were arrested during an operation carried out by the Hamren Police.
According to information received, they trio allegedly took money from several people in return for promises of peon and security guard jobs.
Based on several complaints registered against them, Hamren Police acted to nab the accused last night.
Earlier on Wednesday, sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested two Lat Mandals in Assam for their involvement in bribery.
The two arrested Lat Mandals have been identified as Jalaluddin Sheikh of Bhuragaon Revenue Circle in Morigaon; and Diganta Baruah of Nazira Revenue Circle in Sivasagar.
Sheikh was apprehended at his residence after he accepted Rs 20,000 as bribe money from the complainant for issuing NOC for a brick kiln, while, Diganta Baruah was trapped and caught red-handed while taking bribe for issuing trace map & land holding number certificate.