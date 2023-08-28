Assam: 57 Soap Cases Containing Heroin Seized in Tinsukia

At least 57 soap cases containing Heroin were seized from two vehicles during a joint operation in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday.
Acting on tip-off, a joint operation was carried out by Special Task Force (STF) Assam and Tinsukia District Police in Gandoiguri Tiniali where they intercepted two vehicles, one Swift bearing the registration number AS04 P 7010 and one Maruti Alto bearing the registration number AS01 BV 3092.
Meanwhile, three persons hailing from Karimganj were apprehended in connection with the seizure. The drug peddlers have been identified as Shiplu Ahmed, Maruf Ahmed, and Abidul Haque.
A total of 700 grams of heroin in 57 soap cases concealed in secret cabins of the vehicles were recovered from their possession. The heroin was seized along with the two vehicles, cash Rs. 13, 950.00 and five mobile phones.
The apprehended drug peddlers and the seized items were handed over to Tinsukia Police by the STF team for initiating necessary legal actions after registering a case under proper sections of law.