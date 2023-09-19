Assam: Bike-Borne Miscreants Mug Delivery Boy at Doom Dooma; Escape With Parcel Boxes, Cash

In case of daylight robbery in Assam, a delivery boy of a logistical company was mugged by two bike-borne miscreants who sped off with several valuable goods. The incident was reported at Doom Dooma in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
Sources informed that the miscreants threatened the delivery boy with a sharp object and robbed him of cash and parcel boxes that he was transporting. The parcel boxes had valuable goods including a mobile phone.
The miscreants had arrived in a motorcycle and intercepted the delivery boy, after which they mugged him. A fellow delivery boy, who was in the vicinity, attempted to foil the robbery but was attacked in the process. He sustained minor lacerations on his body and was admitted to nearby hospital for medical attention.
Following the incident, the victim delivery body, identified as Roshan Toti, lodged a complaint at the local police station. An investigation has been initiated in this regard.