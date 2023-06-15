Assam: Bir Lachit Sena Leader Abhishek Borah Arrested In Doomdooma

A Bir Lachit Sena leader was arrested for allegedly disrupting peace and communal harmony, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to the reports, Bir Lachit Sena leader Abhishek Borah was arrested Doomdooma in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
Abhishek Borah served as the Doomdooma regional secretary for the organization. He was arrested on charges of disrupting communal harmony, sources informed.
Moreover, Borah is also accused of directing lewd comments at women, sources further said. Meanwhile, Doomdooma Police arrested him and sent him to judicial custody.
Further details are awaited in this matter.
Earlier this year, Srinkhal Chaliha, another leader of the organization Bir Lachit Sena was arrested after a video of him trying to extort money from a businessman and abusing him after he refused to pay the demanded money in Assam's Sivasagar surfaced online.
Just two days after Shrinkhal Chaliha was reportedly put under house arrest by the police along with para military force, another video of him has surfaced on social media platforms where he was allegedly abusing and spit on the face of one businessman in Assam’s Sivasagar.
CCTV footage dated April 28 shows that a group of men entered a business establishment in Sivasagar and engaged in a verbal spat during which the leader allegedly spit on the face of the businessman and left the place.
He reportedly engaged in the verbal spat the businessman was not paying the money demanded for socio-cultural event.