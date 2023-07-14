Assam: Bodies Of 2 Minor Boys Found On Riverbank at Doom Dooma

In a tragic discovery, the bodies of two minor boys were recovered from a riverbank at Doom Dooma under Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Rahul Munda and Biraj Munda.
Sources said the duo had gone for a bath in the river on Wednesday (July 12) and had been missing since.
A passerby spotted the lifeless bodies of the minor boys lying on the river bank and immediately informed authorities who arrived soon after.
Recently, a youth died by drowning in a pond located at Kachari pathar area of Duliajan in Assam. The youth identified as Mahesh Binjuar went to take bath in the pond after which he drowned.
He was then taken to the nearest medical facility where the doctors declared him dead.