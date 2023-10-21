Tinsukia

Assam: Children's Play Unearths Grenade at Pengeri; Security Beefed Up

Pratidin Bureau

A peaceful day at Pengeri in Assam's Tinsukia district took a sudden and alarming turn when a group of children playing near a field stumbled upon an unexploded hand grenade.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning as a group of children, engrossed in their outdoor games, uncovered the potentially lethal device.

Alerted by the discovery, local adults quickly informed the authorities, who arrived promptly to assess the situation.

Security has also been beefed up in the region owing to the concerning discovery.

