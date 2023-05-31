Assam: Class 8 Student Mysteriously Dies After School Hours

A student of class 8 mysteriously died at his residence in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased boy has been identified as Shiva Thapa, a student of Dinjan H.E School.
Sources said that Thapa suddenly fell ill after he returned home from school today afternoon. He was rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for treatment but died on the way.
It is learned that the student was administered his Weekly Iron and Folic Acid supplementation (WIFS) issued by the government in school.
The iron tablets were consumed by other students as well but nobody fell sick except for him, sources said.
Earlier this month, a young girl was allegedly found hanging inside the bathroom of her hostel room located in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh. The incident was reported from Mihir Kiran Girl’s hostel at Sarvodaya path in Bhangagarh area of the city.
The deceased girl, identified as Tazmina Ahmed, had come to Guwahati two months prior for medical coaching. She was a resident of Kokrajhar district under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
Sources said that Tazmina was found hanging inside the bathroom by her mother who was on a visit to the city. Two of her roommates were also present in the hostel when the lifeless body of Tazmina was discovered by her mother.
Bhangagarh police later reached the scene and launched an investigation into the matter.