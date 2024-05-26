Assam: Coal Workers from Meghalaya and Nepal Feared Dead in Landslide at Illegal Mine

In a tragic incident, three coal workers were feared dead after being buried inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine following a landslide in Patkai Hills in Tinsukia's Ledo. The incident occurred in the Ledo’s Tikak Colliery area, situated between Bor Golai and Namdang, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
According to sources, there were four coal workers at the mining site at the time of the incident. Three of them were engaged in coal excavation while one was responsible for transporting the coal outside. Unfortunately, the mining site was closed due to the landslide, trapping the three labourers inside.
An eyewitness recounted the harrowing scene as a worker, who was carrying coal outside, witnessed the tragic event unfold. Among the workers, one was identified as Dawa Sherpa from Bhojpur in Nepal, while the other two were from Meghalaya, known as John and Phinal.
Authorities, including the police and top officials of North Eastern Coalfields Coal India Limited, have reached the spot to oversee the situation. Efforts are underway to retrieve the bodies, but as of now, no significant progress has been made.