Third Abducted Coal Mine Worker Released Near Indo-Myanmar Border in Arunachal

The missing worker among the three who were abducted from Phinbiro in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh was released from captivity on Friday morning, sources said.
Reportedly, three coal business workers were allegedly abducted by unknown miscreants from Phinbiro on February 18. However, a day later, two of the workers identified as Gyan Thapa and Lekhak Bora were released in the jungles.
Reportedly, early yesterday morning, the third worker identified as Chandan Narzary was released at Lanka along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal by the unidentified abductors.
Notably, Gyan Thapa was a resident of Hawaoipathar village under the jurisdiction of Lekhapani Police Station, sources added. Meanwhile, the other two were residents of Assam's Tinsukia.
According to the information received, the abducted workers were employed at the coal business belonging to Sibu Sarkar and Ranjit Thapa.
However, till the filing of this report, the miscreants involved in the abduction has not been ascertained.