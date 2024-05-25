Tinsukia

Assam: DPS Digboi Student Falls Off 2nd Floor Of School, Injured

It remains unknown whether the student was pushed off or it was an accident. An investigation will uncover more details.
A female student was seriously injured after falling off the second floor of the school building in Assam's Tinsukia on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Delhi Public School, Digboi where a seventh standard student fell from the school's second floor. As a result of the fall, she sustained grave injuries and had to be rushed for immediate medical attention.

According to reports, the girl was admitted at the intensive care unit of Chabua Tata Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. It remains unknown whether the student was pushed off or it was an accident. An investigation will uncover more details. 

