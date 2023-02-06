Assam: Drunk Son Struck Down By Father In Tinsukia

In a tragic incident in Assam’s Tinsukia, a son died at the hands of his father. The incident came to light on Monday.

According to reports, the having committed the sin, the father surrendered before the police and confessed to the crime after which the matter came to the fore.

The tragic incident took place at Puwali Pather village in Hahkhati in the Tinsukia district of Assam. As per information received, the victim has been identified as Ananta Arandharai.

Officials said that the father confessed to killing his son. While narrating the incident, the father revealed that Ananta was a habitual drinker and on the day of the incident, he was in an inebriated condition.

Under the influence of alcohol, the victim harassed the father, hit him and directed foul language towards him. Angered by all of this, the father struck his son.

However, the father soon realized that the son had been killed as a result. So far, it is unclear what was the murder weapon used by the father.