5 Accused Under Police Custody: Guwahati Police on Ranjit Bora Murder

A total of five persons among the six accused have been arrested by the police in connection to businessman Ranjit Bora’s murder case in Guwahati.
Addressing a press conference, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah said, “The Guwahati Police along with the Kamrup and Nalbari Police had launched joint operations since the past four days to nab the culprits involved in the murder. Five persons are currently under police custody. Search is underway for the sixth person.”
Borah said, “A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to probe into the murder of Ranjit Bora. The police have been conducting extensive search drives to nab all accused and are being able to identify all persons involved in the crime.”
“The miscreants were following and keeping a strict vigil on Bora’s daily routine at least three weeks prior to his murder. A gang of six members is allegedly involved in the businessman’s murder,” the police commissioner added.
Diganta Borah said that Shah Alam Talukdar, the prime accused of the murder case has been arrested from Hajo. Talukdar was the owner of Excel Academy. Another accused identified as Sujal Ali has also been arrested.
The police commissioner also said, “Other three accused are Jayadev Mahanta, Jitumoni Barman and Horen Patgiri. The clothes and helmet used during the crime by Shah Alam has also been recovered. However, we have not publicized the name of the sixth accused as of now.”
Further, the police stated that the six-member gang was involved in many heinous crimes in the past too.
“This gang was involved in robbery at Bank of Baroda in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazaar. They had also robbed off Rs 11 lakhs from a businessman at Mukalmua on January 31. Not only this, they are accused of many other crimes,” stated Diganta Borah.
The police further said that Ranjit Bora’s case was actually a robbery. Bora had Rs 2.45 lakhs in his possession the day the incident took place. The robbers had used a 9mm pistol during the firing. The person who shot Ranjit Bora is Shah Alam.
It may be noted that on November 21, when Ranjit Bora, the manager of local dairy company Purabi Dairy headed to the bank to deposit money, two bike-borne miscreants arrived and opened fire at him in the Panjabari area in broad daylight and fled with the money.
Bora was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries.