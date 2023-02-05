5 Accused Under Police Custody: Guwahati Police on Ranjit Bora Murder

A total of five persons among the six accused have been arrested by the police in connection to businessman Ranjit Bora’s murder case in Guwahati.

Addressing a press conference, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah said, “The Guwahati Police along with the Kamrup and Nalbari Police had launched joint operations since the past four days to nab the culprits involved in the murder. Five persons are currently under police custody. Search is underway for the sixth person.”

Borah said, “A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to probe into the murder of Ranjit Bora. The police have been conducting extensive search drives to nab all accused and are being able to identify all persons involved in the crime.”

“The miscreants were following and keeping a strict vigil on Bora’s daily routine at least three weeks prior to his murder. A gang of six members is allegedly involved in the businessman’s murder,” the police commissioner added.

Diganta Borah said that Shah Alam Talukdar, the prime accused of the murder case has been arrested from Hajo. Talukdar was the owner of Excel Academy. Another accused identified as Sujal Ali has also been arrested.

The police commissioner also said, “Other three accused are Jayadev Mahanta, Jitumoni Barman and Horen Patgiri. The clothes and helmet used during the crime by Shah Alam has also been recovered. However, we have not publicized the name of the sixth accused as of now.”