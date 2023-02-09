Assam: Encounter Breaks Out Between Police, ULFA-I In Tinsukia

A tense atmosphere prevailed in Assam’s Margherita early on Thursday morning after an encounter broke out between police forces and cadres of United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I).

As per initial reports, the incident took place in the Tinsukia district of Assam at Tikak Parbat in Ledo near Margherita town.

After receiving inputs of a group of ULFA-I cadres taking shelter there, an operation was launched and a team of police officials set out to capture them.

However, after reaching the spot, gunfire broke out between both parties in which several are thought to have been killed. The firing broke out in the wee hours today morning, officials told.

Moreover, the police are yet to confirm details of casualties in the firing that ensued in Tinsukia.

It may be noted that an encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified ultras at Pengeri in Assam’s Tinsukia district earlier in November 2022.

The Digboi-Pengeri road was shut down temporarily due to security reasons as an immediate response to the firing incident.