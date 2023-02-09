Assam: Encounter Breaks Out Between Police, ULFA-I In Tinsukia

A tense atmosphere prevailed in Assam’s Margherita early on Thursday morning after an encounter broke out between police forces and cadres of United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I).
As per initial reports, the incident took place in the Tinsukia district of Assam at Tikak Parbat in Ledo near Margherita town.
After receiving inputs of a group of ULFA-I cadres taking shelter there, an operation was launched and a team of police officials set out to capture them.
However, after reaching the spot, gunfire broke out between both parties in which several are thought to have been killed. The firing broke out in the wee hours today morning, officials told.
Moreover, Moreover, the police are yet to confirm details of casualties in the firing that ensued in Tinsukia.
It may be noted that an encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified ultras at Pengeri in Assam’s Tinsukia district earlier in November 2022.
The Digboi-Pengeri road was shut down temporarily due to security reasons as an immediate response to the firing incident.
According to sources, the firing between both the sides started after a grenade blast in the vicinity. No injury or casualty was reported at the time of filing this report. The identities of the said ultras were also not established immediately.
Earlier in August 2022, an encounter broke out between the Assam Rifles and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) in Mon district of Nagaland.
Two jawans of the Assam Rifles sustained injuries in the gun battle that erupted for a long time between the two sides at Nayasa in Mon district. The injured jawans had been admitted at the Air Port Hospital in Jorhat.
The gun battle took place with the K-YA faction of the NSCN. Reportedly, several militants of the outfit had been injured. Meanwhile, massive search operations had been launched in the area following the incident.