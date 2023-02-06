Assam: Fed Up Of Son’s Alcoholism, Father-Mother Duo Bumps Him off

In a tragic turn of events, a middle-aged man in Assam’s Tinsukia district was arrested for allegedly murdering his own son due to the latter’s alcohol addiction.

According to information, the deceased son was addicted to alcohol and had been harassing his parents since a long time.

On Monday, the accused father, identified as Dilip Arandhar, had enough of him and allegedly strangled his son to death with a gamusa with his wife’s help.

"He was a daily drinker and harrassed us on many occassions. He burned some of my clothes too, which the cops had already seen when they arrived at my house. He also threatened to burn the house, which got me infuriated," the accused father said.

The deceased son has been identified as Anant Arandhar.

Following the incident, the accused father surrendered himself in front of Dhola police and narrated the entire ordeal.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased son has urged authorities to punish the accused father-mother duo for the alleged murder.

Further investigation is on.