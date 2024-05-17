Assam: Food Poisoning After Consuming ‘Polu Leta’ in Tinsukia

Atleast 15-20 people were hospitalized after a suspected bout of food poisoning today morning in Assam’s Tinsukia district. According to sources, individuals from the same village faced food poisoning after consuming their traditional food ‘polu leta’ (pupae).
The incident was reported from Phillobari village near Doomdooma which falls under the Tinsukia district of Assam. The report says that the traditional food which is ‘polu leta’ (pupae) was consumed by the locals of the village which made them sick with all the symptoms of food poisoning.
The victims were admitted to Phillobari Model Hospital and Tinsukia Civil hospital which falls in their locality. This incident has concerned all the locals.