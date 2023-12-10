Assam: Gang of Miscreants Attack Hotel Owner & Staff with Machete Over Petty Reasons

A gang of miscreants allegedly attacked the proprietor of ‘Sagar Hotel’ with a sharp machete in Tinsukia’s Doomdooma over petty reasons on Saturday night.
Owing to this, the owner of the said hotel is undergoing treatment in a hospital.
According to reports, a few staff of the hotel also sustained grievous injuries in the attack by the miscreants.
The hotel's owner claimed that the gang was attacking them for no apparent cause. He also blamed the police for being negligent in their duty.
The locals in the nearby area managed to apprehend one of the miscreants and thrashed him severely. He is believed to be a resident of Pengri in Tinsukia district.
He was later handed over to Doomdooma police.
The police also seized one motorcycle from his possession.
The other miscreants managed to flee from the spot.
Meanwhile, demanding immediate arrest of the other two culprits, the irate hoteliers from the Doomdooma locality have decided to shut down their hotels for the day as a part of their protest.