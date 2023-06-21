Assam: 2 Killed After Car Collides With Dumper Truck in Tinsukia

At least two people were killed on the spot after meeting with a fatal accident near Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning.
The accident was reported in Doomdooma where a Swift car and a dumper truck collided resulting in the death of two persons while severely injuring two others in the major mishap. The impact of the collision was so severe that the back portion of the car was completely crushed.
Sources informed that the swift car heading from Sadiya collided with the dumper truck coming from the opposite direction.
The deceased have been identified as Sukalyan Baruah and Ripunjoy Phukan while the injured have been identified as Ajanta Baruah and Ripun Sonowal who were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition by the police who reached the spot after receiving information of the incident.
Earlier on June 11, a man was killed in a head-on collision between two trucks at Badarpur locality in Karimganj. The incident reportedly took place at the National Highway 6.
As per sources, the massive collision occurred when the truck travelling towards Bardarpur rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction.
Following the incident, the driver of one of the trucks died on the spot. The deceased truck driver was identified as Babar Hussain.
While the other truck driver namely Bikas Das sustained severe injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.
Meanwhile, the local people rushed to the spot to help with the rescue operation. The police team also reached the scene after receiving the information.
The police had registered a case and launched an investigation.