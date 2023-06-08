Assam: Inebriated Man Brutally Batters Wife, Strangles Her To Death

In a case of uxoricide, a woman was strangulated to death after being brutally beaten up by her husband at their house in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
The incident was reported from Bishnupur Village under Phillobari PS on Wednesday night. The accused man, identified as Bhukesh Majhi, had reached the house in an inebriated state on the ill-fated night and physically attacked his wife following an argument.
In a fit of rage, Bhukesh repeatedly battered her with bare fists, rendering her unconscious. He then strangulated her to death in a gruesome manner, sources informed.
The accused then took his wife to Phillobari Model Hospital in an unconscious state but was referred to Tinsukia Civil Hospital, however, doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The deceased wife has been identified as Mousumi Majhi.
Local police soon received information on the incident and arrested the accused husband from Tinsukia Civil Hospital where he had arrived with his already deceased wife.
Meanwhile, the family members of the victim wife have demanded that the authorities take stern action against Bhukesh for heinous crime.