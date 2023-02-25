Assam: Army Jawan From Tinsukia Missing In Delhi

An Indian army jawan from Assam was on Saturday reported missing from national capital Delhi under mysterious circumstances.

The missing army jawan was identified as Bitupan Mech, a resident of Phillobari in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

According to reports, he was heading to for posting in Jammu and Kashmir from Assam when he went missing. It has also come to the fore that he has been missing since February 22.

Assam-born Bitupan had enrolled into the Indian army in the year 2020. The young jawan, aged 22 years, had returned to his home in Assam in January after his father had reportedly met with an accident.

However, his father Padmeswar Mech passed away while undergoing treatment.

Before heading to Jammu and Kashmir, he had also talked over a video call with his mother and wife as his flight awaited departure from Dibrugarh airport in Assam.

However, after landing in Delhi and hailing a ride to Jammu and Kashmir, there has been no contact between him and his family members.

His wife and mother lodged a complaint Phillobari Police Station in connection with the matter.