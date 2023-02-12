Guwahati: Jawan Trampled To Death At Narengi Army Camp

An army jawan was tragically trampled to death by an elephant in Assam’s Guwahati, reports emerged on Saturday.

As per the reports, the incident took place at the Narengi army camp in Guwahati. The jawan was on duty when at around 7 pm in the evening the tusker attacked and killed him.

Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased jawan has come to the fore. He has been recognized as Khamliang Khap, aged 52 years and a resident of Dimapur in Nagaland.

Moreover, it has come to the fore that the jawan was on duty at the Satgaon camp’s DSC area 222 when the incident took place.

Following the attack, the jawan was immediately rushed to the Basistha Base Hospital. However, he was declared dead there.

It may be noted that wild elephants roam freely inside the Narengi army camp area and there have been several incidents of conflict in the past. However, no such conflicts had resulted in loss of lives before.

Amidst a loss of habitat for wild elephants, human – elephant conflicts have become a common occurrence in the state. Earlier in January, a herd of around 50 wild tuskers continued to cause troubles in Assam’ Goalpara district.