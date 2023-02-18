Assam: Lat Mandal Suspended Over Misconduct of Duty in Doom Dooma

The Lat Mandal of the Doomdooma Revenue Circle in Assam’s Tinsukia district has been suspended with immediate effect for insubordination, misconduct and dereliction of official duties.

The suspended Lat Mandal has been identified as Monidhar Mout.

As per sources, the Lat Mandal had demanded bribe from people in the name of Mission Basundhara scheme.

In connection to the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia district has appointed an inquiry and presenting officer to probe into the incident.

Circle officer of the Doomdooma Revenue Circle, Rananmoy Bharadwaj has been appointed as the inquiry officer and Assistant Commissioner Nilakshi Bhuyan has been appointed as the presenting officer of the case.

Monidhar Mout is however allowed to draw the subsistence allowance at 50 percent from the date of his suspension.