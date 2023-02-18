Cops Shot at Shah Alam in Defence: DCP Panesar

The police shot the prime accused of Ranjit Bora murder case Shah Alam Talukdar in defence as he tried to attack at them first. This was informed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Surjeet Singh Panesar on Saturday.

Addressing a press meet, Panesar said, “Shah Alam was hiding at a house in Amsing Jorabat and attacked at police with a point 22 pistol after he found by us.”

He informed that the prime accused was not handcuffed at the time he escaped police custody and that he took shelter at an abandoned house in Jorabat.

After receiving the information about his whereabouts, Panesar said, the police surrounded the house asking him to surrender. But instead he targeted and attacked at the police with the pistol.

“We were forced to shoot at him in defence,” the DCP said.

The injured accused was immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment where he was declared dead by the doctor.

Meanwhile, live ammunition and three empty cartridges were recovered.

Panesar informed that they are continuing their investigation as to how he was able to flee from police custody.