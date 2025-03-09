Crude Oil and Gas Leak Reported at OIL Field in Duliajan, Situation Under Control

A crude oil and natural gas leak was reported at the Nagajan oilfield in Assam’s Duliajan on Sunday, causing concern among locals. The uncontrolled outflow created an alarming situation in the area.

As per sources, the oil leakage was reported at Well No. 309 of OIL’s Nagajan oilfield. In response, the firefighting team of Oil India Limited's (OIL) reached the site to manage the situation.

Senior officials of Oil India, along with technical staff, also reached the site to assess the situation following the incident. Firefighting teams and security personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure.

Speaking on the incident, an OIL official said, “There was a powerful surge of sand from the ground, which completely severed the well's flow line. This led to the leakage, prompting immediate notification of the fire service teams. Two fire tenders arrived at the scene after being informed, and after relentless efforts, the gas leak was successfully contained within 45 minutes.”