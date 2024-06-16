Assam: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing His 4-Month-Old Daughter in Tinsukia

A man in Assam's Tinsukia district has been arrested for allegedly killing his four-month-old daughter following a dispute with his wife, officials reported on Sunday.
The tragic incident occurred in Mugongpathar village under Pengaree police station. According to police sources, the dispute between the infant's parents escalated when Binod Karmakar visited his wife and child at their Mugongpathar residence.
An argument ensued, during which preliminary investigations indicate that Karmakar caused harm to the baby, resulting in her death due to a head injury.
"The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter," stated a senior officer. "The exact cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination at Tinsukia Civil Hospital."
Binod Karmakar has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him.