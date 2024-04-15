Rajasthan: Two Children Among 7 Family Members Burnt Alive in Car-Truck Crash

In a tragic event that unfolded in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Sunday afternoon, a family from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, faced a devastating accident on their journey from Salasar Balaji Temple to Hisar. Seven lives, including those of two children and three women, were lost when their car collided with a truck and caught fire.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Rampratap Bishnoi of Fatehpur Circle reveals that the fatal collision occurred near Arshiwad Pulia when the car attempted to overtake the truck. The impact ignited the car's LPG kit, trapping the occupants inside as they succumbed to the flames.
The victims were identified as Neelam Goyal (55), Ashutosh Goyal (35), Manju Bindal (58), Hardik Bindal (37), Swati Bindal (32), and their two minor daughters.
Notably, efforts to contain the blaze involved fire brigade units from Fatehpur, Ramgarh, and Laxmangarh, who managed to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes, shared Fatehpur Kotwali SHO Subhash Bijaraniya.