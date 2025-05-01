Digboi MLA Chased Away by Villagers For Campaigning On Restricted Day

With Panchayat elections scheduled for tomorrow, May 2, all campaigning activities officially ended on April 30, as per the directive of the Election Commission. However, controversy erupted today in Santipur 7 No. Ward under Borhapjan Panchayat when Digboi MLA Suren Phukan allegedly visited the area for campaigning, violating the election code of conduct.

Advertisment

Local residents confronted the MLA and reportedly sent him back, showing strong dislikes about his activities in the locality. Villagers expressed strong displeasure over the breach of regulations, saying no political figure should campaign on the day before the election.

Independent ward member candidate Junmoni Moran criticized the MLA’s actions, stating, “I received information that the MLA came today for campaigning, which is a clear violation of the Election Commission’s orders. It’s shameful that a sitting MLA is ignoring such rules.”

She further alleged that MLA Phukan had earlier issued threats against her. “If anything happens to me or my family in the coming days, MLA Suren Phukan should be held responsible,” she said. Moran also accused Phukan of trying to pressure her into unethical activities for political gain.

Calling the incident "totally unethical," Moran appealed to Assam Chief Minister to take immediate action against the MLA.

In reaction to today's incident,MLA Suren Phukan has alleged that he was verbally abused and chased away by Jonmoni Bora, her husband, and her brother-in-law while visiting an area to felicitate students for their performance in the recently declared Higher Secondary examination results.

Speaking to the media, Phukan said, “As the Higher Secondary results were announced yesterday, we felicitated students who performed well. Today, I visited another area to congratulate more students. However, Jonmoni Bora, along with her husband and brother-in-law, created a stir and drove me away using abusive language.”

Phukan claimed he did not retaliate and left the scene immediately. “I did not say anything to them. I just got into my car and returned. They are trying to frame me for something I haven’t done,” he added.

No official complaint has been filed yet regarding the incident.

Aslo Read: Expelled Congress Leader Masterminds Attack on MP Pradyut Bordoloi, MLA Sibamoni Bora