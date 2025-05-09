Assam: Mysterious Object Falls from Sky in Digboi, Triggers Panic in Balijan

Panic spread across Balijan in Digboi on Thursday morning after an unidentified electronic object fell from the sky and landed in the front yard of a local resident, Prabhat Hazarika.

The incident occurred around 10 AM when the object—suspected to be a high-tech electronic device—descended from above and startled the neighbourhood. Eyewitnesses reported that the device had lights blinking on it upon landing.

Initial assumptions had linked the object to the Indian Air Force. However, emerging speculations now suggest it could be a research device belonging to the Meteorological Department, possibly used for atmospheric studies.

Digboi police promptly arrived at the scene and have since taken control of the situation. The entire incident is currently under close investigation by the Digboi police.

