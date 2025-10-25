Assam Police DGP Holds High-Level Meeting on Insurgency, Border Safety in Tinsukia

Assam Police Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh convened a high-level security review meeting in Tinsukia on Saturday to assess the growing insurgent activities of the banned group ULFA (Independent), border security measures, and recent incidents at army camps.

The meeting took place at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, and was attended by senior army officials, representatives from the Sadiya and Tinsukia police units, and Assam Police’s Intelligence and Investigation Department led by IGP Jitmol Doley.

During the meeting, officials discussed the recent rise in ULFA (I) activities in Tinsukia and neighbouring areas, emphasizing the need for enhanced coordination between security forces to prevent attacks on army camps and ensure border safety.

Speaking to the media, DGP Harmeet Singh said, “I have been reviewing the policing activity, security activity and what is going on in the border areas, every district starting from Guwahati, then Morigaon, Nagaon, and last I have come to Tinsukia district. There are some instances with the security forces as well, I have heard them as well. Our basic aim is to provide security to the people of the state. There has been progress in the state; I came to Assam in 1993 and now there has been huge development, and our aim is to make the state prosper. If there is any misguidance or any kind of misapprehensions, the leaders of the insurgent group should come to the mainstream for a peaceful discussion.”

This review comes after a joint operation by the army and Assam Police in Hebeda, Makum, during which a pistol and a hand grenade were recovered from the residence of Jitu Moran, also known as “Maina,” an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of ULFA (I).

Jitu Moran, along with four other key associates involved in supplying medical and logistical support to ULFA (I) camps, was arrested by police earlier on Friday.

