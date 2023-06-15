Assam Police Foil Oil Theft Bid In Digboi; 1 Held

The once-flourishing crude oil theft racket in Assam has seemingly resumed once again, with Tinsukia police foiling one such attempt on Wednesday night.
According to information received, the police were able to seize an oil tanker truck used for the theft bearing registration number ‘AS-06-AC-1691’ at Makun Bypass Road.
The truck was en-route Digboi when it was intercepted and seized following a brief cat and mouse chase.
The driver of the truck, identified as Buddhi Das, was taken into custody for questioning.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Earlier in March, the Digboi Police had arrested twelve people for allegedly getting involved in oil pilferage racket.
As many as five tankers smuggling oil were seized by the Assam Police while the vehicles were parked at the Assam-Arunachal border. The tankers were smuggling crude oil.
A Bolero vehicle was also seized along with the tankers.