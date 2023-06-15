Assam: Prime Anti-CAA Agitator Among 300 People Join BJP In Digboi

One of the prime agitators of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Amrit Dutta, has joined the BJP on Wednesday along with several other local leaders at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
Amrit Dutta was a former leader of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and was at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests. He was also arrested by Tinsukia police in December 2019 and spent a month in jail for his participation in the protests against CAA.
Moreover, Congress leader, Ashok Sharma, state executive of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Anupam Dutta, a leader of Tai ethnic group, Hemanta Burhagohain, also joined the BJP during an event.
Apart from the above, around 300 others have also joined the saffron party, sources informed.