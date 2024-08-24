Major Arms Cache Recovered by Security Forces in Manipur

Taking to x, Manipur police posted, “Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations the following recoveries were made: ii.01 (one) INSAS Rifle with Magazine loaded, 01 (one) 9mm Pistol with empty magazine, 05 (five) HE-36 Grenade with two rings, 23 (twenty-three) live ammunition round, 01 (one) Helmet, 01 (one) Detonator, 01 (one) BP Vest, 15 (fifteen) blank rounds from Wangjing Khunou, Kakching District.”