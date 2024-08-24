Major Arms Cache Recovered by Security Forces in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have conducted extensive search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts, leading to the recovery of several weapons and ammunition.
During the operations, security personnel recovered one INSAS rifle with a loaded magazine and one 9mm pistol with an empty magazine. In addition to these firearms, five HE-36 grenades with two rings, 23 live ammunition rounds, a helmet, a detonator, a bulletproof vest, and 15 blank rounds were also seized.
These recoveries were made from Wangjing Khunou in the Kakching District.
Taking to x, Manipur police posted, “Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations the following recoveries were made: ii.01 (one) INSAS Rifle with Magazine loaded, 01 (one) 9mm Pistol with empty magazine, 05 (five) HE-36 Grenade with two rings, 23 (twenty-three) live ammunition round, 01 (one) Helmet, 01 (one) Detonator, 01 (one) BP Vest, 15 (fifteen) blank rounds from Wangjing Khunou, Kakching District.”
Recently, a cache of weaponry and ammunition was seized from Wangoo Naodakhong Meichakpi Hill in Bishnupur District.
Security Forces recovered one 9mm CMG, one 9mm pistol, one country-made pistol, and two 9mm magazines. Additionally, the operation unearthed two HE-36 hand grenades, one 2" mortar high-explosive bomb, one 2" mortar illuminating bomb, and thirty live ammunition rounds from the site.