Assam: Pregnant Woman Dies After Assault By Father-In-Law

In a shocker from Assam’s Tinsukia district, a pregnant woman died after being assaulted by her father-in-law. She was undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) but succumbed to her injuries on Friday.
The incident dates back to June 4 when the woman, identified as Sangeeta Sah, was brutally assaulted by her father-in-law over a family dispute. Tragically, she was six months pregnant and the unborn died during treatment.
The accused father-in-law was identified as one Harindar Prasad.
Sangeeta was immediately rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital and later advised to be transferred to AMCH. However despite dedicated efforts, her life could be saved.
According to a relative of the victim, Sangeeta had developed an infection that led to her demise. Her unborn baby also couldn’t be saved as a results of the infection.
Meanwhile, the accused father-in-law surrendered himself to Tinsukia police and was sent to jail.
In his defense, Harinder told reporters, “My daughter-in-law had been causing problems for me after I expressed the desire to install a CCTV camera at my house. For several days, they prevented me from installing the camera and treated me poorly.”