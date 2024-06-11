Assam: Protests Erupt in Baghjan over Alleged Rape and Murder of Married Woman

On June 6, 2024, the body of Nima Suri was recovered by Baghjan and Guijan police, along with the district administration. Prior to this, the All Assam Adivasi Students' Association Baghjan Regional Committee had submitted a memorandum alleging the gang rape and murder of the victim. Despite a 48-hour deadline set in the memorandum, the local police failed to take immediate action, fueling public outrage.