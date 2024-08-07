Assam: Residents of Digboi Express Concerns Over Artificial Flooding Amid Heavy Rainfall

Residents of the historic oil town of Digboi have voiced serious concerns over persistent artificial flooding following heavy rainfall on Tuesday night. Locals have criticized Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, the Digboi Municipal Board, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for prioritizing beautification projects over addressing the flooding issues.
The criticism comes in the wake of severe flooding in Guwahati last Monday, which caused widespread disruption and traffic jams. Vehicular movement in Guwahati was heavily affected, causing significant distress among residents.
An AASU leader spoke out, stating, “While there have been improvements in town infrastructure and street lighting, the authorities have failed to address the recurring issue of artificial flooding. Despite the beautification projects, many wards in Digboi remain submerged. We urge the authorities to take effective measures to combat these issues, or AASU will be forced to protest against their inadequate response.”
Hitting out at the Digboi Municipal Board, the AASU leader urged them to supply boats or makeshift rafts by the following day to assist residents with the flooding.
Another resident described the severe impact of the floods, saying, “The water has entered our homes, and we’ve been forced to stay outside for over an hour and a half. Our belongings, including a refrigerator, have been swept away. This is the first time the floodwaters have reached our beds.”
The situation remains critical as residents and local leaders await a response from the authorities.