Assam Rifles Arrest ULFA (I) Cadre in Arunachal Pradesh, Seize Arms

In the early hours of October 25, 2025, Assam Rifles, operating under Spear Corps in coordination with Arunachal Pradesh Police, conducted a follow-up operation in the Manfeisang area of Namsai District, South Arunachal Pradesh, following specific intelligence inputs.

During the operation, which involved multiple search columns, aerial reconnaissance, tracker dogs, drones, and technical surveillance, security forces apprehended a suspected ULFA (I) cadre near Hanthi Camp, Manfeisang. The individual has been identified as 24-year-old Thawseng Asom, also known as Anupom Dohatiya, a resident of Makum Bariakoli in Tinsukia District, Assam.

He is alleged to have been involved in the attack on an Army camp in Kakopathar on October 17, 2025.

Subsequent searches in the area resulted in the recovery of a rifle (MQ-RA81), three magazines, 151 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, a rifle grenade, and a hand grenade from the Pathargaon area.

The apprehended individual and the recovered weapons and ammunition have been handed over to the Arunachal Pradesh Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

