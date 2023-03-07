Neiphiu Rio Takes Oath as Nagaland Chief Minister

The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio took oath as the Chief Minister of Nagaland on Tuesday in Kohima.

The swearing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state Governor La Ganesan.

Meanwhile, Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton swore in as Deputy Chief Ministers of Nagaland.

The ruling NDPP-BJP retained power in the Nagaland election, with the two parties having secured 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, as per the data by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

Neiphiu Rio won from the Northern Angami-II seat, defeating Congress leader Seyievilie Sachu. Rio secured 15,646 votes against his rival's paltry total of 1,078 votes.

BJP's performance in the assembly polls in the three northeastern states showed its continued dominance in the region, which was once a Congress stronghold. The outcome meant that there will be no change of government in the three northeastern states in the results declared on Thursday. Assembly polls in the three states were held last month.

The BJP, which had created history in 2018 by wresting the state from Left parties, was tipped to be ahead of its rivals in most exit-poll projections in the state.

The Northeast state saw a triangular contest as Congress and CPIM, which have been arch rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat the ruling BJP.

Earlier today, Conrad Sangma took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya in the presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and CM Sarma.