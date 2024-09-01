Tinsukia

Assam: Tinsukia-Doomdooma Bypass Turns Into a Pond of Potholes, Public Faces Hardship

The bypass is a crucial route, linking Assam with the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh.
The condition of the bypass roads along National Highway 37 has deteriorated significantly, particularly the stretch connecting Tinsukia to Doomdooma.

The road has become nearly indistinguishable from a pond due to massive potholes that have developed. This worsening condition is causing considerable hardship for the public.

The bypass is a crucial route, linking Assam with the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh. Many people from Arunachal Pradesh rely on this road to travel to Tinsukia and other parts of Assam for medical treatment and various other needs.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) Doomdooma unit has called on the government and relevant authorities to urgently rebuild the bypass road and improve traffic conditions.

