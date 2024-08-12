Brawl Leads To Stampede at Bihar Temple: 7 Dead, Several Injured

At least seven people were killed, and 16 others were injured in a tragic stampede at the Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur, located in Bihar's Jehanabad district. The incident occurred around 11:30 PM on Sunday during a religious gathering at the temple.
According to reports, the stampede may have been triggered by a confrontation between a group of kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) and flower vendors near the temple's entrance. However, the exact cause of the stampede is currently under investigation.
The District Magistrate (DM) confirmed the fatalities and stated that the situation is now "under control." She revealed that the deceased were mostly kanwariyas. "It appears that a dispute among the kanwariyas over some issue led to the stampede," the DM said.
The district administration is working to identify the deceased and has announced an initial financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to each affected family for performing the last rites.
"We are trying to identify the devotees who lost their lives in this incident. Additional compensation will be provided according to existing norms," the DM added.
Meanwhile, reports suggest eyewitnesses raising concerns over the lack of police presence at the site of the stampede. One witness claimed that the altercation between the flower sellers and kanwariyas escalated due to the absence of law enforcement. "Had the police been deployed at the spot, this incident could have been averted," he said.
Jehanabad Sub-Divisional Officer Vikas Kumar, however, defended the administration's preparedness.
"It is a sad incident. All the arrangements were tight, and we are taking stock of the situation. We will provide further updates after assessing everything," Kumar said.
The injured have been transported to nearby medical facilities in Mukundapur and surrounding areas for treatment. The investigation into the cause of the stampede is underway.