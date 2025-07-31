Assam: Unidentified Miscreants Open Fire at Night Guards in Dighaltarang Tea Estate

A sensational case of nighttime firing has been reported from the Dighaltarang Tea Estate near Doomdooma in Assam’s Tinsukia district, triggering widespread concern over the growing menace of armed gangs involved in raw tea leaf theft across the region.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants opened fire at night guards posted at the tea estate around midnight on Tuesday. While no casualties were reported, a vehicle belonging to the estate was damaged in the firing. The incident has once again exposed the alarming security threat posed by organized tea leaf theft syndicates operating in upper Assam.

Dighaltarang is not the only estate facing such threats. Similar incidents of raw tea leaf theft have been frequently reported from nearby estates like Baghjan, Diamuli, and Rupai. In several cases, night guards have been assaulted while trying to protect the plantations.

“This is not an isolated incident. Tea estates across Tinsukia are under siege from well-organized gangs. The firing at Dighaltarang is a wake-up call,” said a local union leader.

Following the incident, the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), along with the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) and other organizations representing the tea community, submitted a memorandum to the Tinsukia District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. The memorandum demanded a high-level investigation into the firing and immediate action to curb rampant raw tea leaf theft in the region.

ATTSA, in its statement, warned that if adequate steps are not taken to ensure the safety of tea workers and security personnel, the organizations will be compelled to launch mass democratic protests.

“We demand concrete action. The government must not allow tea estates to turn into hunting grounds for criminals. If this continues, we will be forced to take matters into our own hands,” said an ATTSA representative.

The incident has sparked outrage within the tea community, many of whom are now calling for enhanced security measures, including increased police patrolling and the deployment of armed personnel in vulnerable areas.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the firing. Police sources confirmed that an investigation has been initiated, and efforts are on to identify the perpetrators.

The tea industry remains one of Assam’s oldest and most vital sectors, employing lakhs of workers. However, increasing incidents of theft and violence have raised serious questions about the security infrastructure in tea-growing regions.

