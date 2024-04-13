Assam: Union Minister Sonowal Participates In Bihu Celebrations in Tinsukia

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Dibrugarh, Sarbananda Sonowal, recently joined in the Bihu festivities in Tinsukia district on Saturday, marking the commencement of Goru Bihu, the first day of Rongali Bihu, which coincides with the Assamese New Year.
Speaking to the media, Sonowal emphasized the cultural significance of Bihu, stating, "This festival has a huge importance in the lives of all Assamese. We perform 'Gau Puja' to keep our minds positive. Through this festival, we try to fulfil our responsibilities towards animals. The importance of cows in our lives is immense. It plays a vital role in keeping our environment and ecology safe."
Goru Bihu, a day dedicated to livestock, sees farmers taking their cows to water bodies for bathing before applying Mah-Haldi, a mixture of turmeric powder and pulses.
Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Assam, marking the beginning of a week-long festivity called 'Xaat Bihu,' involving cultural activities, traditional rituals, and feasting.