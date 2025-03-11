Assam Worker Brutally Beaten by Manager of Outside-State Company in Arunachal

A shocking incident has come to light where a worker from Assam was brutally assaulted by a manager of an outside-state company operating in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reports also suggest that a company from Haryana has been arbitrarily terminating Assamese employees, raising concerns over anti-local employment policies in the region.

The issue has further escalated with revelations about outside-state stone and crusher companies exploiting Arunachal’s natural resources while allegedly sidelining local workers. The rapid expansion of such companies in the region raises serious questions about whose backing they receive.

The latest case surfaced in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, where an Assamese worker employed in S.N. Agarwala Stone & Crusher Company was reportedly locked inside a room and severely beaten by a manager over a minor issue. The victim and his fellow workers now find themselves in a helpless situation, trapped within the company premises.

The incident has sparked outrage, with growing concerns over the exploitation of natural resources in the Northeast by outside-state firms and the increasing mistreatment of local workers.

