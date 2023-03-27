After MP Disqualification, Rahul Gandhi Gets Notice To Vacate Govt Bungalow

Housing Committee of Lok Sabha has sent Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a notice to vacate the government bungalow that was allotted to him.

This comes days after his disqualification as MP following a Surat court's verdict in a criminal defamation case for his ‘Modi remark’ that he made in 2019.

Gandhi will have to vacate bunglow no 12, Tughlaw Lane in the national capital within 30 days to avoid eviction.

Meanwhile, Congress held countrywide protests following Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. The party attacked the Modi government on the issue and said that it will fight the matter legally and politically.

Congress leaders took to the streets in Wayanad and many agitators also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Bengaluru, Youth Congress workers decided to march to the metro station to be inaugurated by PM Modi. The protestors were stopped when they were marching to the Visvesvaraya metro station near the City Civil Court in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Chandigarh youth Congress stopped the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi train at the Chandigarh railway station. In Maharashtra, MVA MLAs staged a silent protest outside State Assembly.

A massive protest march was also organized in Assam's Guwahati against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. The protest was led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, on March 23.

A Surat court convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment in a 2019 defamation case that had been filed against him over his alleged derogatory remarks on the “Modi surname”. The court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

In the build-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections, Gandhi had allegedly remarked, “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” during a public rally at Kolar in Karnataka. Based on it, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had lodged a complaint against the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi.