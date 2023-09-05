Tinsukia

BREAKING: 7 Killed In Accident At Assam's Kakopathar

Meanwhile, preliminary reports state that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol when he caused the accident.
In a major mishap, at least seven people were killed while several others sustained injuries in a collision at Kakopathar in Assam on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the collision took place between a Tata Magic carrying passengers and an oncoming truck at Bordirak Tiniali near Kakopathar in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

Moreover, another five people were seriously injured in the accident and are in a critical condition.

The locals of the region erupted following the accident, taking to the streets to protest the deaths of the innocent people.

Further details are awaited.

