Bus Accident in Assam on NH-115 Amid Floods: Vehicle Veers off Road into Ditch

A passenger bus traveling from Sadiya to Tinsukia, identified by its registration number AS-23-CC-1387, met with a serious accident this morning at Chapakhowa village along National Highway 115. The incident occurred amidst challenging flood conditions in the region.
According to reports, the bus lost control and careened off the National Highway, tumbling into a ditch located on the outskirts of Chapakhowa village. The driver sustained severe injuries, while several passengers on board suffered varying degrees of harm.
Local witnesses and residents expressed concerns over recurrent accidents in the area, highlighting potential discrepancies in road construction and maintenance as contributing factors.
It may be mentioned that the incident has prompted discussions about improving road safety measures and ensuring better infrastructure maintenance along vulnerable stretches of the National Highways.