Bus Carrying Election Officers Crashes on Bypass Road in Tinsukia

A bus carrying election officers and employees met with an accident on the Kakopathar-Takaupathar bypass road on Friday evening.
The bus, registered as AS 23 BC 1169, was en route from Kakopathar to Tinsukia when the incident occurred, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Reports indicate that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to a collision with the bypass divider. As a result of the accident, one employee sustained minor injuries.
The local police at the Kakopathar police station swiftly responded to the scene, with police and top election officials arriving promptly to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance.
This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of road safety measures, particularly during periods of heightened activity such as elections.