Delivery Boy Assaulted by Father-Son Duo Over Parcel OTP in Assam’s Tinsukia

A delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by a father and son over a parcel delivery dispute in Chaliha Nagar, Tinsukia town on Tuesday evening.
The victim, identified as Ranjan Moran from Kakopathar, works as a delivery executive.
According to reports, Moran had contacted one Rahul Paswan to provide a One-Time Password (OTP) for the cancellation of a parcel. However, Rahul refused to give the OTP, leading Moran to inform the customer that he would visit their residence to collect the necessary code. This angered Rahul and his father, Vinod Paswan, who allegedly attacked Moran.
Speaking to the media, Moran recounted, "Since they refused to give me the OTP, I informed them I would collect it in person. Upon my arrival, both father and son attacked me, using bare hands and a two-wheeler key to strike my forehead. They also dragged me inside their home by my neck, while the mother verbally abused me."
Following the incident, members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Moran Students' Union intervened, prompting the police to detain the father-son duo. The accused have been identified as Rahul Paswan and Vinod Paswan.
Tinsukia police are investigating the matter and have reviewed mobile footage of the altercation.
Meanwhile, AASU and Moran Students' Union have demanded a thorough investigation and stricter punishment for the attackers, warning that failure to take appropriate action could lead to law and order issues.