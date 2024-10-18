Elderly Anglo-Indian Woman Duped of Rs 58 Lakh in Cyber Fraud in Assam

An elderly Anglo-Indian woman, identified as Nuala Barthakur, has reported a shocking cyber fraud incident in the Doomdooma locality of Assam’s Tinsukia district, resulting in the theft of approximately Rs 58 lakh from her bank account.
The victim has lodged an FIR at the Doomdooma police station regarding the incident, which she described as a meticulously planned fraud.
Barthakur explained that she was misled into transferring her savings after being contacted by fraudsters who claimed that the money in her account was "black money."
Following their instructions, she made two significant transactions. The first transfer of Rs 49 lakh was executed via RTGS from her Federal Bank account in Tinsukia to Gurjar Transport Co. at Yes Bank, Merta City in Rajasthan with the IFSC code YESB0000323. The second transfer, amounting to Rs 9 lakh, took place on October 14, 2024, through RTGS from her SBI account at Rupai Siding to Maa Samalar Medical Store in Rengali locality in Odisha, using Bandan Bank’s IFSC code BDBL0002427.
In her complaint, Barthakur noted that she acted without proper verification, underlining the pressure tactics used by the fraudsters. She expressed regret for the decision and urgently requested assistance from the police to track and recover her lost funds. Attached to her complaint were copies of the RTGS transactions, along with detailed beneficiary account numbers, IFSC codes, and branch names to aid the investigation.
Barthakur's case highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud in the region, prompting local police to increase awareness and preventive measures against such scams.
The Doomdooma police are currently investigating the matter and have urged the public to exercise caution when transferring funds, particularly in response to unsolicited calls or messages.